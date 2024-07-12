Ex-prez of J&K HC Bar Association arrested

Ronga was arrested from his residence in the Nishat area of the city and booked under the PSA, they said.

Senior advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga. Pic/X

Senior advocate and former president of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Nazir Ahmad Ronga was arrested in the early hours of Thursday from his Srinagar residence and booked under the Public Safety Act, officials said here.

Ronga was arrested from his residence in the Nishat area of the city and booked under the PSA, they said.

Ronga’s family took to social media and said he was arrested at 1.10 am. Ronga is the second ex-president of lawyers’ body to be arrested.

“My father, Adv. N.A. Ronga, the Chairman of the J&K High Court Bar Association, has just been arrested in a deeply disturbing turn of events,” Umair Ronga, son of the senior lawyer, posted on X.

