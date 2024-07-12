Breaking News
Ex-prez of J&K HC Bar Association arrested

Updated on: 12 July,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Srinagar
Agencies |

Ex-prez of J&K HC Bar Association arrested

Senior advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga. Pic/X

Ex-prez of J&K HC Bar Association arrested
Senior advocate and former president of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Nazir Ahmad Ronga was arrested in the early hours of Thursday from his Srinagar residence and booked under the Public Safety Act, officials said here.


Ronga’s family took to social media and said he was arrested at 1.10 am. Ronga is the second ex-president of lawyers’ body to be arrested.


“My father, Adv. N.A. Ronga, the Chairman of the J&K High Court Bar Association, has just been arrested in a deeply disturbing turn of events,” Umair Ronga, son of the senior lawyer, posted on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

