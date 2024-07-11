jammu and Kashmir: ED arrests another accused in JKSSB SI exam paper leak case

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 July,2024 04:13 PM IST  |  Jammu
mid-day online correspondent |

Anil Kumar, 31, a resident of Lahroda in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, was arrested by the ED-Jammu on Wednesday

Representational Image. File Pic

The Enforcement Directorate nabbed an absconding accused in connection with the 2022 JKSSB Sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak, reported PTI. 


Anil Kumar, 31, a resident of Lahroda in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, was arrested by the ED-Jammu on Wednesday, reported PTI. He was booked under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). After being produced in the court of special judge, anti-corruption (CBI cases), in Jammu on Thursday morning, he was sent to a  five-day custody.


Three weeks ago the alleged mastermind of the 2022 paper leak was also arrested. On June 24, the ED arrested 43-year-old Yatin Yadav, a native of Haryana and the alleged kingpin of the leak.


The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) sub-inspector recruitment exam was held on March 27, 2022. However, the selected list which included 1,200 candidates, along with 1,300 junior engineers and 1,000 finance account assistants was cancelled by the administration in July following allegations of paper leak and malpractice.

As per the PTI report, The CBI was handed over the case and it had filed a charge sheet against 33 accused, including Yadav, on November 12, 2022. The ED case stems from the CBI FIR. 

Anti-paper leak law comes into effect; applies to public exams like NEET, NET and more 

Amid the ongoing row over NEET and UGC NET examinations, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 came into effect on Friday, reoported PTI. The act aims to prevent unfair means in public examinations and common entrance tests held across the country.

The public examinations in the Act refer to examinations conducted by authorities notified by the central government. As per the PTI report, these include the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, National Testing Agency, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, and Departments of the central government and their attached offices for recruitment.

The Act also prohibits disclosing exam-related confidential information before time, and unauthorised people from entering exam centres to create disruptions. The offences will be punishable with imprisonment between three and five years, and a fine up to Rs 10 lakh.

All offences under the Bill will be cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable.

As per the PTI report, a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (1 of 2024), the central government hereby appoints the 21st day of June 2024, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

The Bill was passed by the two Houses of Parliament in the Budget session which concluded on February 10. It seeks to prevent the use of "unfair means" in public examinations and bring "greater transparency, fairness and credibility".

On February 13, President Droupadi Murmu gave her nod to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means), Bill, 2024, which aims to check cheating in government recruitment exams.

The NEET-UG 2024 exam was conducted on May 5 and its results were declared on June 4, ahead of its scheduled announcement date of June 14.

The NEET-UG examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), paves the way for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

On June 13, the NTA informed the Supreme Court that the scorecards of 1563 candidates who were awarded "grace marks" in the NEET-UG 2024 exam would be cancelled and these candidates would have an option to reappear for the exam on June 23, the results of which will be declared before June 30, or forgo the compensatory marks given for the loss of time.

