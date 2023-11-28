"Example of humanity and teamwork...": PM Modi after 41 workers rescued from Silkyara tunnel

PM Modi further said that everyone involved in this mission has set an example of humanity and teamwork

Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the bravery and determination of rescuers involved in the Silkyara tunnel operation, saying that they have given new life to the labourers, who were trapped in the tunnel for the last 16 days, adding that the mission has set an "example of humanity and teamwork".

PM Modi took to X and said, "The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health."

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough, PM Modi added.

"I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labour brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," PM Modi said on X.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also met the workers who have been rescued along with Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh.

After tireless efforts of rescuers which continued for 16 days, locals distributed sweets outside the Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers were rescued from the tunnel.

Moreover, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he is relieved and happy as 41 trapped labourers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued."I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped labourers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued. This was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years. Various departments and agencies complemented each other despite facing numerous challenges. Tireless and sincere efforts by everyone, coupled with prayers from all, have made this operation possible. The dedicated endeavours of the rescue teams have yielded favourable results," Gadkari posted on X.

"The exact time of breakthrough was 7:05 pm. Uttarakhand CM, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh are present there," said Harpal Singh, Project Head, Zoji-la Tunnel.

