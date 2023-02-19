Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Excise case Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning

Excise case: Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning

Updated on: 19 February,2023 09:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Sisodia had been called for questioning on Sunday in connection with the case, nearly three months after a charge sheet was filed in the matter, officials said

Excise case: Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning

File Photo


Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday urged the CBI to defer his questioning till the last week of February in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case as he is busy finalising the city budget.


Sisodia had been called for questioning on Sunday in connection with the case, nearly three months after a charge sheet was filed in the matter, officials said.



The AAP leader has not been named as an accused in the charge sheet as the investigation against him and other suspects is still going on.


"I have written to the CBI and asked for time for February last week as I am finalising the budget of Delhi and it is a crucial time. I have told them that I will come after the last week of February," he told reporters.

Also read: Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP

It's my duty as finance minister to present the budget on time and I have been working 24 hours for it. I have requested the CBI to allow me to come after the last week of February and answer all their questions, he told reporters.

The deputy chief minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government, who also held the charge of the Excise department, was earlier questioned on October 17 last year and his home and bank lockers were also searched in connection with the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news new delhi manish sisodia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK