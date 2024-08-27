Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in connection with his ED arrest by CBI in the excise policy case. However, he was arrested by CBI and remained in jail. CBI alleged that Kejriwal promised to give Rs 90 lakh to every candidate in 40 constituencies of Goa

A Rouse Avenue court in Delhi extended Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until September 3 in connection with the excise policy case. The court also scheduled further hearings on whether to take cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against Kejriwal and five others for the same date.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that funds received from the South Group were used for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) election campaign in Goa. It is further alleged that Kejriwal promised Rs 90 lakh to each candidate contesting in Goa's 40 constituencies.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja set September 3 as the date to consider the supplementary chargesheet against Kejriwal, Durgesh Pathak, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur, Amit Arora, and Sharath Reddy.

Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh informed the court that this is the fourth and final chargesheet. He claimed that Vijay Nair, hired by Kejriwal as a media manager, was in contact with the South Group and facilitated the transfer of funds for the Goa election campaign. Singh also referenced statements from AAP candidates in Goa.

Kejriwal, who appeared via video conferencing, left the session with the court's permission to have lunch due to low blood sugar.

Previously, Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court regarding his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case, but he remains in jail following his arrest by the CBI.

The Supreme Court recently adjourned the hearing on Kejriwal's bail pleas and his challenge to the Delhi High Court's order upholding his arrest. The next hearing is scheduled for September 5, with the CBI given one more week to file a reply to one of the petitions.

Kejriwal had earlier filed two petitions: one challenging the denial of bail and the other contesting his arrest by CBI in the Delhi excise policy case.

In a detailed affidavit responding to Kejriwal's challenge of his arrest, the central agency claimed that all major decisions regarding the now-retracted excise policy were made under the direction of the Delhi CM, in collaboration Sisodia, who was then the Deputy CM.

(With ANI inputs)