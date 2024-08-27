Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > News > India News > Article > Excise policy case Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwals judicial custody till September 3

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till September 3

Updated on: 27 August,2024 08:51 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in connection with his ED arrest by CBI in the excise policy case. However, he was arrested by CBI and remained in jail. CBI alleged that Kejriwal promised to give Rs 90 lakh to every candidate in 40 constituencies of Goa

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till September 3

File pic

Listen to this article
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till September 3
x
00:00

A Rouse Avenue court in Delhi extended Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until September 3 in connection with the excise policy case. The court also scheduled further hearings on whether to take cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against Kejriwal and five others for the same date.


The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that funds received from the South Group were used for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) election campaign in Goa. It is further alleged that Kejriwal promised Rs 90 lakh to each candidate contesting in Goa's 40 constituencies.



Special Judge Kaveri Baweja set September 3 as the date to consider the supplementary chargesheet against Kejriwal, Durgesh Pathak, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur, Amit Arora, and Sharath Reddy.


Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh informed the court that this is the fourth and final chargesheet. He claimed that Vijay Nair, hired by Kejriwal as a media manager, was in contact with the South Group and facilitated the transfer of funds for the Goa election campaign. Singh also referenced statements from AAP candidates in Goa.

Kejriwal, who appeared via video conferencing, left the session with the court's permission to have lunch due to low blood sugar.

Previously, Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court regarding his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case, but he remains in jail following his arrest by the CBI.

The Supreme Court recently adjourned the hearing on Kejriwal's bail pleas and his challenge to the Delhi High Court's order upholding his arrest. The next hearing is scheduled for September 5, with the CBI given one more week to file a reply to one of the petitions.

Kejriwal had earlier filed two petitions: one challenging the denial of bail and the other contesting his arrest by CBI in the Delhi excise policy case.

In a detailed affidavit responding to Kejriwal's challenge of his arrest, the central agency claimed that all major decisions regarding the now-retracted excise policy were made under the direction of the Delhi CM, in collaboration Sisodia, who was then the Deputy CM.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India news delhi arvind kejriwal CBI national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK