The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that BJP and CBI were 'conspiring' to keep CM Arvind Kejriwal imprisoned in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. CBI and BJP have not responded to AAP's allegations. Kejriwal was arrested by CBI on June 26 in connection with the excise policy case

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are 'conspiring' to keep Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal imprisoned in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

CBI and BJP have not yet responded to AAP's allegations.

Senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Atishi, claimed that the central agency requested additional time from the Supreme Court to respond to Kejriwal's bail plea, yet leaked the response to the media.

Sisodia expressed his concerns on X (formerly Twitter), and stated, "The CBI claimed in court that its response to the bail plea wasn't ready and asked for a 14-day extension for the hearing. However, on the same day, the CBI's response was shared with the media, turning it into a one-sided headline."

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को जेल में रखने कें लिए BJP के एजेंडे पर CBI किस तरह कठपुतली बनकर नाच रही है, ज़रा देखिए-

⁃जिस दिन अदालत में जाकर CBI कहती है कि ज़मानत याचिका पर हमारा जवाब तैयार नहीं है इसलिए ज़मानत की सुनवाई 14 दिन आगे बढ़ा दी जाए. उसी दिन CBI का जवाब मीडिया में दे दिया… — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 24, 2024

He further accused the CBI of acting as BJP's "puppet" in their effort to keep Kejriwal behind bars.

Sisodia asserted that the strategies employed for "headline management" would ultimately fail, as truth and justice would prevail. While he acknowledged that the agencies may be influenced by political motives, he emphasised that the Constitution and justice side with the truth.

On Friday, the Supreme Court postponed the hearing of Kejriwal's bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case to September 5, following CBI's request for more time to submit their affidavit.

Kejriwal has filed two petitions: one challenging the denial of bail and the other contesting his arrest by CBI in the Delhi excise policy case.

In a detailed affidavit responding to Kejriwal's challenge of his arrest, CBI claimed that all major decisions regarding the now-retracted excise policy were made under the direction of the Delhi CM, in collaboration Sisodia, who was then the Deputy CM.

At a press conference, Atishi also criticised CBI and accused the agency of dishonesty in the Supreme Court to keep Kejriwal in jail longer.

"CBI's affidavit was ready, but they misled the Supreme Court just to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail for a few more days," Atishi said.

She questioned how the affidavit, which the CBI claimed would take a week to complete, was already published in newspapers. She argued that it indicated a conspiracy by CBI to extend Kejriwal's imprisonment.

Atishi also reiterated the belief that despite BJP's efforts, the truth would ultimately prevail, drawing a parallel with the case of Sisodia, who received relief from the Supreme Court.

She expressed confidence that Kejriwal would soon be released from jail and that any "conspiracy" orchestrated by BJP through CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) would fail.

Kejriwal was first arrested by ED on March 21 in a money laundering case related to the excise policy. He was granted bail by the trial court on June 20, but this order was overturned by the Delhi High Court the next day. Kejriwal then appealed to the Supreme Court on June 22 but was arrested by CBI four days later in connection with the excise policy case. The Supreme Court later granted him bail on July 11 in the money laundering case filed by ED.

