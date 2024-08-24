Breaking News
Bandra Fair row: Even cardinal’s plea fails to move renters
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: ‘We just want to transfer our girls to another school’
Bombay HC denies MVA bandh today; Opposition to hold silent protest
Dating app scam: Floodgates open
Mumbai: Mother catches 31-year-old trying to rape her two-year-old daughter
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi liquor excise policy case BJP CBI conspiring to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail says AAP

Delhi liquor excise policy case: BJP, CBI 'conspiring' to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail, says AAP

Updated on: 24 August,2024 06:16 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that BJP and CBI were 'conspiring' to keep CM Arvind Kejriwal imprisoned in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. CBI and BJP have not responded to AAP's allegations. Kejriwal was arrested by CBI on June 26 in connection with the excise policy case

Delhi liquor excise policy case: BJP, CBI 'conspiring' to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail, says AAP

File pic

Listen to this article
Delhi liquor excise policy case: BJP, CBI 'conspiring' to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail, says AAP
x
00:00

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are 'conspiring' to keep Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal imprisoned in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.


CBI and BJP have not yet responded to AAP's allegations.



Senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Atishi, claimed that the central agency requested additional time from the Supreme Court to respond to Kejriwal's bail plea, yet leaked the response to the media.


Sisodia expressed his concerns on X (formerly Twitter), and stated, "The CBI claimed in court that its response to the bail plea wasn't ready and asked for a 14-day extension for the hearing. However, on the same day, the CBI's response was shared with the media, turning it into a one-sided headline."

He further accused the CBI of acting as BJP's "puppet" in their effort to keep Kejriwal behind bars.

Sisodia asserted that the strategies employed for "headline management" would ultimately fail, as truth and justice would prevail. While he acknowledged that the agencies may be influenced by political motives, he emphasised that the Constitution and justice side with the truth.

On Friday, the Supreme Court postponed the hearing of Kejriwal's bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case to September 5, following CBI's request for more time to submit their affidavit.

Kejriwal has filed two petitions: one challenging the denial of bail and the other contesting his arrest by CBI in the Delhi excise policy case.

In a detailed affidavit responding to Kejriwal's challenge of his arrest, CBI claimed that all major decisions regarding the now-retracted excise policy were made under the direction of the Delhi CM, in collaboration Sisodia, who was then the Deputy CM.

At a press conference, Atishi also criticised CBI and accused the agency of dishonesty in the Supreme Court to keep Kejriwal in jail longer.

"CBI's affidavit was ready, but they misled the Supreme Court just to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail for a few more days," Atishi said.

She questioned how the affidavit, which the CBI claimed would take a week to complete, was already published in newspapers. She argued that it indicated a conspiracy by CBI to extend Kejriwal's imprisonment.

Atishi also reiterated the belief that despite BJP's efforts, the truth would ultimately prevail, drawing a parallel with the case of Sisodia, who received relief from the Supreme Court.

She expressed confidence that Kejriwal would soon be released from jail and that any "conspiracy" orchestrated by BJP through CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) would fail.

Kejriwal was first arrested by ED on March 21 in a money laundering case related to the excise policy. He was granted bail by the trial court on June 20, but this order was overturned by the Delhi High Court the next day. Kejriwal then appealed to the Supreme Court on June 22 but was arrested by CBI four days later in connection with the excise policy case. The Supreme Court later granted him bail on July 11 in the money laundering case filed by ED.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India news national news delhi arvind kejriwal manish sisodia india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK