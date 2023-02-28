Breaking News
Excise policy case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves SC for bail

Updated on: 28 February,2023 11:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia who is presently in CBI's custody, and agreed to hear the plea today itself at 3.50 PM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Pic/PTI)


Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the excise policy case.


A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia who is presently in CBI's custody, and agreed to hear the plea today itself at 3.50 PM.



The top court initially observed that the jailed AAP leader has remedies under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to move the Delhi High Court for bail and seeking the quashing of the FIR.

A special Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for "a proper and fair investigation".

