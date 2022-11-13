×
Explosion on railway tracks in Rajasthan's Udaipur: Police

Updated on: 13 November,2022 02:46 PM IST  |  Udaipur
PTI |

Due to the disruption, the train has been halted at Dungarpur, a Railways spokesperson said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


An explosion occurred on railway tracks on Sunday, hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur express train was supposed to pass, police said.


Due to the disruption, the train has been halted at Dungarpur, a Railways spokesperson said.



Superintendent of Police, Udaipur, Vikas Sharma said all angles, including sabotage, are being probed and the work to restore the tracks has started.


The explosion occurred near Kewda ki Naal under Jawar Mines Police Station of Udaipur.

"Locals informed us about the explosion in the morning. We have found some explosives on the track and efforts are being made to identify the accused,¿ SHO Jawar Mines Police Station Anil Kumar Vishnoi said.

Police and railway officials are at the spot and conducting an investigation, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the inaugural run of the Asarwa-Udaipur express train on this track from Asarwa Railway Station in Ahmedabad on October 31.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

