Mhaske is also a member of the panel in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, which will be holding a meeting on the matter in the national capital today

Naresh Mhaske. File Photo

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 is holding its meeting on Wednesday and has invited three ministries to make presentations to the committee, reported news agency ANI.

JPC Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said, "Today there is an important meeting of JPC in which we have called Minister of Urban Development, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Transport, we have called 3 important ministries for presentations on this. We are talking to a lot of stakeholders and our effort is to talk to as many stakeholders as possible...," reported ANI.

Shiv Sena leader and JPC panel member Naresh Mhakse said that one should put forward their views peacefully and not create a ruckus on this matter.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the Member of Lok Sabha from Thane said, "The committee has been formed to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. One should put forward his views peacefully there. But by creating a ruckus, the opposition people are doing politics in front of the people. Today there will be a discussion about many departments and how their land was encroached upon... Let's see what happens," reported ANI.

He further stated that the bill would benefit the poor as well as Muslim women.

"They (the opposition) are saying that this Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 is against Muslims. This bill is going to benefit the women and poor in the Muslim community," he added, reported ANI.

Mhaske also took a dig at the Congress party, stating that the party has always spread hate and till now has done politics of hate. He further accused the party of misleading people by saying that the constitution was not safe and that they were surviving in the country by doing such politics, reported ANI.

"Congress has always spread hate... Till now, they have done politics of hate. They play politics by dividing religions and caste. When elections happened in Maharashtra, they misled people by saying that the constitution was not safe... Congress is surviving in the country by doing such kind of politics," Mhaske added, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)