Facial recognition entry at 3 airports

Updated on: 02 December,2022 09:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
At the airport e-gate, passengers have to first scan the bar coded boarding pass after which the facial recognition system will validate their identity and travel document

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the launch of DigiYatra facility at Delhi airport, on Thursday. Data will be stored in the mobile phones of passengers, he said. Pic/PTI


The Centre on Thursday launched DigiYatra, aimed to provide a seamless entry and embarkation process for flyers at the airports in Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi. It is available for domestic passengers. DigiYatra, which is based on facial recognition technology, will be launched at Hyderabad, Pune, Vijayawada and Kolkata by March. Later, it will be rapidly rolled out across all other airports, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.


DigiYatra app is available on Android and ioS platforms. Passengers can register on the app to create an ID, using Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture. For a journey, passengers will have to scan the boarding pass in the app and the credentials will be shared with the airport and the airline.


At the airport e-gate, passengers have to first scan the bar coded boarding pass after which the facial recognition system will validate their identity and travel document.  Thereafter, passengers can enter the airport through the e-gate, and follow the normal procedure to clear the security and board the aircraft.

