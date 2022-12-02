Facial recognition entry at 3 airports

At the airport e-gate, passengers have to first scan the bar coded boarding pass after which the facial recognition system will validate their identity and travel document

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the launch of DigiYatra facility at Delhi airport, on Thursday. Data will be stored in the mobile phones of passengers, he said. Pic/PTI

The Centre on Thursday launched DigiYatra, aimed to provide a seamless entry and embarkation process for flyers at the airports in Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi. It is available for domestic passengers. DigiYatra, which is based on facial recognition technology, will be launched at Hyderabad, Pune, Vijayawada and Kolkata by March. Later, it will be rapidly rolled out across all other airports, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Also Read: Defence ministry has allotted 14 additional slots to Pune airport: Jyotiraditya Scindia

DigiYatra app is available on Android and ioS platforms. Passengers can register on the app to create an ID, using Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture. For a journey, passengers will have to scan the boarding pass in the app and the credentials will be shared with the airport and the airline.

At the airport e-gate, passengers have to first scan the bar coded boarding pass after which the facial recognition system will validate their identity and travel document. Thereafter, passengers can enter the airport through the e-gate, and follow the normal procedure to clear the security and board the aircraft.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever