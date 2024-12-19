The call for the 'rail roko' was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said farmers have been squatting on rail tracks at many places from 12 noon to 3 pm

Farmers block railway tracks as part of their state-wide protest. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Farmers in Punjab hold ‘rail roko’ protest x 00:00

Train services in Punjab were affected as farmers squatted on rail tracks on Wednesday as part of their three-hour 'rail roko' protest to press the Centre into accepting their various demands, including a legally binding minimum support price for crops.

The call for the 'rail roko' was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said farmers have been squatting on rail tracks at many places from 12 noon to 3 pm.

"We are demanding a legal guarantee for MSP from the government," a protesting farmer said. Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Court doors always open: SC to farmers

The SC took note of Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s health and asked the Punjab government to provide medical aid without delay. The top court also said, “We clarify that the court’s doors are always open to any suggestion or demand by farmers directly or through their authorised representative.” The state had informed the SC that continuous, elaborate meetings were held with Dallewal, farmer leader who is on an indefinite fast at Khanauri border, and other farmers, but they declined interacting with the high-powered committee constituted by it.

