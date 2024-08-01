Farmers' protest: Farmers burn effigies of BJP in Punjab, Haryana

Effigies of the BJP were burnt by protesting farmers at the Shambhu border along with othe places in Punjab and Haryana including Amritsar, Moga, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Sonipat and Panchkula

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher. File Pic/PTI

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, spearheading farmers' movement to demand for a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops, on Thursday led protests against the BJP at many places in Punjab and Haryana by burning the party's effigies.

As per the PTI report, effigies of the BJP were burnt by protesting farmers at the Shambhu border point between Punjab and Haryana. They also burnt effigies at places, including Amritsar, Moga, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Sonipat and Panchkula.

Farmers stated that they will continue with their agitation till their demands are met, reported PTI.

The protesters also criticised the Haryana government's recommendation of six police officials for gallantry medals for their role "in preventing farmers" from heading to Delhi during the 'Delhi Chalo' programme.

In its recent recommendations sent to the Centre, the Haryana government had recommended names of six police officers, three of them IPS and three others from Haryana Police Service, for the "police medal for gallantry".

As per the PTI report, lashing out at the Haryana government over this, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "Police officers were being rewarded for stopping farmers from going to Delhi by using force."

He added that the Haryana Police used teargas shells and rubber bullets against farmers to stop them from heading towards Delhi in February.

The six officers along with other security personnel were deployed in February during the farmers' protests at Shambhu and Khanauri borders to prevent the protesting farmers from marching towards the national capital.

The protesting farmers raised slogans against the Centre and the Haryana government during the Thursday protest. "The agitation will continue till the demands of farmers and labourers are not met," said Pandher.

The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their 'Delhi Chalo' march was stopped by the security forces.

On February 21, a young farmer, Bathinda native Shubhkaran Singh, was killed and many police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab- Haryana border.