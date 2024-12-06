Sukhwinder Kaur, a protestor, shared that the group decided to march on foot in consideration of the Haryana government's requests, despite ongoing actions against them and notices being issued in Punjab

Farmers listen to 'path' at Shambhu border before the commencement of their 'Delhi Chalo' march to the national capital, in Patiala district, Punjab, Friday, December 6, 2024. (Pic/PTI)

A significant number of farmers have gathered at the Shambhu border, to march towards Delhi as part of their protest on Friday. Drone footage captured large crowds of farmers assembling at the site, reported ANI.

At the Shambhu border, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated that a group of 100 farmers would move towards the capital peacefully, emphasising that they do not intend to breach any barricades set up by authorities.

"The central and state governments had told the Supreme Court that they had a problem with farmers moving towards Delhi on tractors. A group of 100 farmers will move towards Delhi peacefully. We have no intention of breaking the barricades. We hope that the government allows us to move towards Delhi and protest peacefully. The doors for talk are open from the farmers side. We have been saying that if the government wants to talk, then they show us the letter of the the central government or the CM's office of Haryana or Punjab, " Pandher told ANI.

Protesters voiced their frustrations regarding unmet commitments made by the government. One protestor questioned why the government was stopping them at the borders, insisting on their right to protest.

"We are here on a protest and will be going till Delhi.. the government can do anything they want. None of the promises made to us are being fulfilled.. we are Indians too, and most importantly farmers. Why are they stopping us at the borders. Why cant they let us protest peacefully..? The BJP government, the central government are not listening to us...," questioned the protestor.

Sukhwinder Kaur, another protestor, shared that the group decided to march on foot in consideration of the Haryana government's requests, despite ongoing actions against them and notices being issued in Punjab.

"We took in the considerations of the Haryana government and decided to protest on foot. Despite that, they have been taking action against us and have stuck notices in Punjab. We have nothing except for our flags and our bags. When we reach Delhi, if we are asked to take permission from the government, we will do that. We will stick to our plan and we will see what the government will do with us," Kaur said speaking to ANI.

Kaur highlighted that their primary demand is the legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

"We have 12 demands and our main demand is that of the MSP. The Punjab government said they would do it but even after waiting for one month, they didn't and we protested against it. We are ready to talk to them but they have not asked us anything. We are not begging, we are just asking something for what we do. Where are we at fault?" she added.

The protest is organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad in collaboration with various farmer organisations, aiming to secure compensation and advocate for reforms in agriculture, particularly concerning the MSP.

As the protest unfolds, police barricades at the Shambhu border have resulted in significant traffic delays on the expressway connecting Greater Noida to Noida. Traffic police have been deployed to manage the situation amid rising congestion.

(With inputs from ANI)