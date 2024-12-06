Security has been heightened at the Shambhu Border as farmers prepare for their Delhi march today. Police barricades are set in place as a group of 101 farmers heads to the national capital to continue their protest

Security measures have been significantly increased ahead of the farmers' Delhi March, which is set to begin from Shambhu Border at 1 pm today. The police have set up barricades along the Ambala-Delhi border in anticipation of the march.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher confirmed the development, stating that the march, which is in its 297th day, will see a 'jatha' of 101 farmers heading towards Delhi. This comes as the indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border enters its 11th day. The farmers will begin their journey to the national capital as part of the ongoing protest.

According to ANI reports, the farmers' movement has been intensifying as their demand for better agricultural policies and legal guarantees continues. The protestors, under the leadership of Pandher, are mobilising in large numbers, with a significant focus on pressing their demands regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other compensation-related issues.

In a related incident, Noida Police detained 34 farmers late last night for attempting to protest without prior permission. The farmers were heading from Zero Point to Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida when they were taken into custody. After being detained, they were sent to jail for participating in the protest without official sanction.

In response to the ongoing unrest in Noida and Greater Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken steps to address the concerns of the farmers. A five-member committee has been formed, chaired by IAS Anil Kumar Sagar, the Principal Secretary of Infrastructure and Industrial Development in Uttar Pradesh. This committee, which includes Piyush Verma, Sanjay Khatri, Somya Srivastava, and Kapil Singh, is tasked with finding a resolution to the farmers' agitation. The committee is expected to present its findings and recommendations within one month, according to an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh government.

This move by the Uttar Pradesh government indicates its intention to tackle the farmers' grievances in a structured manner, providing a focused approach to resolving the ongoing protests. The government aims to address the pressing issues surrounding farmers' rights, compensation, and the legal framework regarding MSP.

The farmers' demands, including compensation for those affected by agricultural policies, continue to be a central theme of the protests across the region. The heightened security measures and formation of the committee show the authorities’ effort to manage and de-escalate tensions ahead of the Delhi March.

(With inputs from ANI)