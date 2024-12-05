As per the data of the CPCB, the AQI at Anand Vihar stands at 178 as of 8 am, 194 at Chandani Chowk, 130 at ITO, 152 at Wazirpur, 147 at Okhla Phase 2, 145 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 164 at Patparganj, 107 at Aya Nagar, 128 at Lodhi Road, 162 at IGI Airport (T3) and 152 at Punjabi Bagh

Delhi's air quality improved on Thursday with the AQI settling in the 'moderate' category at 161.

Of the 38 monitoring stations that recorded air quality data, only six stations reported levels in the poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, a thin layer of smog engulfed the city as the winter set in. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius today with mist in the air.

However, areas such as RK Puram recorded an AQI of 204, Mundka 222, Shadipur 249, Nehru Nagar 247 and Jahangirpuri 206, categorised as 'poor'.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The city's minimum temperature settled 1.0 notches below normal at 8.5 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

It has forecast mainly clear sky during the day while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's AQI was reeling in 'very severe', 'severe', 'very poor' and 'poor' categories post-Diwali. Residents in the region complained of breathing difficulties and several other medical problems.

Increasing AQI in the city led to the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures to curb air pollution. Stage IV enforces a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except for essential services.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court said 'no' to relaxing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures to curb air pollution in Delhi and it will hear the parties on this aspect on the next date of hearing.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih also noted that none of the NCR states--Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh --complied with its direction to pay compensation to construction workers and directed the Chief Secretaries of these states to be present on next date virtually. The top court said that when it summons top officials then only the ball starts rolling.

The top court also clarified that it will permit relaxations only after observing a downward trend and said that it will hear the parties on Thursday on the aspects of modification of the applicability of GRAP IV.

