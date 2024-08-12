The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Senior Superintendent of Police of Patiala and Ambala and the Deputy Commissioners of both districts to hold a meeting within a week and explore possibilities of partial opening of the Shambhu border highway initially for ambulances, essential services, and daily commuters in the nearby area

"Why do not you persuade the farmers [to remove tractors and trolleys from the highway]? Because highways are not parking spaces for tractors, trolleys, etc," SC questioned the state authorities. File pic

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Senior Superintendent of Police of Patiala and Ambala and the Deputy Commissioners of both districts to hold a meeting within a week and explore possibilities of partial opening of the Shambhu border highway initially for ambulances, essential services, and daily commuters in the nearby area.



A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said if both the states – Punjab and Haryana – are able to resolve such modalities, they need not await an order of this court and can give a forceful resolution immediately.



Both the states submitted a list of names of individuals who could be included in the committee that will hold negotiations with the protesters and the governments. The apex court said it would pass a detailed order on the next date of hearing regarding the composition of the committee and its mandate.



Earlier, the top court asked the states of Haryana and Punjab to suggest the names of neutral persons who can be included in a committee to negotiate with the protesting farmers at Shambhu border near Ambala, where they have been camping since February 13.



During the hearing, Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh urged the bench to pass some directions to relax the blockade from the border for the passage of vehicles plying for essential services as well as the ones ferrying daily commutes.



"Why do not you persuade the farmers [to remove tractors and trolleys from the highway]? Because highways are not parking spaces for tractors, trolleys, etc," said Justice Kant to Singh.



The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal against the July 10 Punjab and Haryana High Court order in which it had directed it to open the highway and clear the barricading within seven days.



In February, the Haryana government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway. Farmers' bodies announced that they would march to Delhi over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.



The top court also turned down another plea by Haryana to stay the High Court's order directing a judicial probe by a retired judge into the death of a 22-year-old protesting farmer allegedly owing to police firing during the protests.

(With ANI inputs)