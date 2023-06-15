Feat previously unimaginable: Arvind Kejriwal after 1,000 Delhi govt school students qualify NEET-UG

Arvind Kejriwal shared a list of qualifying students from Delhi government schools in the past few years

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

As more than 1,000 students from Delhi government schools qualified for medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated students, their parents and teachers and said the feat could not have been imagined "a few years back".

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal shared a list of qualifying students from Delhi government schools in the past few years.

The tally of students from Delhi government schools who cleared NEET-UG saw a jump of over 40 per cent this year, with 1,074 of them qualifying the test. In 2022, 648 students from Delhi government schools cleared NEET. In 2021 and 2020, 496 and 569 students cleared the exams respectively.

"Wow. More than 1000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back. Congrats to all students, parents and teachers," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

A total of 11.45 lakh candidates out of 20.38 lakh have qualified the examination, up by 48 per cent from last year. Tamil Nadu's Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi topped the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year with a perfect score of 720.

The NTA conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) at 4,097 centres in 499 cities in India and abroad on May 7.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

There are more than 80,000 MBBS seats in over 540 medical colleges in the country.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 results were declared on Tuesday. The results announced by The National Testing Agency (NTA) can be accessed by the students through the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2023 was conducted in the state of Manipur for 8,753 candidates at 34 centres located in 11 Cities on the request of the State Government of Manipur on 06 June 2023 (Tuesday) from 12:00 PM to 03:20 P.M. It was also conducted in the 10 different cities i.e. Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland), Dimapur (Nagaland), Shillong (Meghalaya), Guwahati (Assam), Jorhat (Assam), Silchar (Assam), Kolkata (West Bengal), Delhi and Bengaluru (Karnataka).

The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The examination was also conducted outside India in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Dubai and Kuwait City, said the statement.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)