Many from BJP attended AAP rally, claims Arvind Kejriwal; BJP says even AAP supporters stayed away

The BJP, however, claimed even AAP supporters did not attend the rally despite being allured by the ruling party in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters participated in the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) rally held in the national capital a day ago since they were unhappy with the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

Braving the scorching heat, thousands of people gathered for the "Maha Rally" at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023.

"Several people from the BJP attended the rally against the ordinance on Sunday. The BJP people are also saying that Modiji did not do the right thing by bringing the ordinance," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Responding to it, Delhi BJP tweeted, "AAP people did not come to the rally... the chairs were empty. Despite giving Rs 500, car on rent, and food, there was no one to listen to your fraud. The people know that no one has been more cunning, shameless and hypocritical than you."

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the top court's May 11 verdict.

Following the ordinance, Kejriwal has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to garner their support against the ordinance so that the Centre's bid to replace it through a bill is defeated when it is brought in Parliament.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at the Centre over its ordinance on control of services in the national capital, saying Delhi is the first to be "attacked" and similar ordinances will be brought for other states also.

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party's "Maha Rally" at Ramlila Maidan, Kejriwal, who is also the party's national convener, claimed the Centre's ordinance was an insult to the people of Delhi.

"The BJP can abuse me and I don't mind that. But I won't tolerate the insult of the people of Delhi," he said.

Braving scorching heat, thousands of people gathered at Ramlila Maidan to participate in the "Maha Rally" that was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as well as senior AAP leaders and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

(With inputs from PTI)