‘Modi sarkar could snatch your power next’

Updated on: 12 June,2023 08:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Kejriwal cautions states at rally against ordinance on control of services

‘Modi sarkar could snatch your power next’

A supporter displays a placard during AAP’s ‘maha rally’, at Ramlila Maidan, in Delhi. Pic/PTI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at the Centre over its ordinance on control of services in the national capital, saying Delhi is the first to be “attacked” and similar ordinances will be brought for other states also.


Braving scorching heat, thousands of people gathered at Ramlila Maidan to participate in the AAP’s “Maha Rally” where Kejriwal, the party’s national convener, said, “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he does not accept the Supreme Court’s decision, it is ‘Hitler shahi’ (dictatorship). This black ordinance of Modiji says ‘I don’t accept democracy’. Now there will be a tyrannical rule in Delhi. Now the people of Delhi are not supreme, but the LG is’.” 


The Centre on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services. Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the L-G before the SC’s May 11 verdict.

“I have been travelling across the country and meeting leaders from other political parties. Please don’t think you are alone. You have the support of 140 crore people of India,” he said.

“Delhi is the first city to be attacked. This is Modiji’s first strike. If this ordinance that snatches the rights of people of Delhi is not opposed, similar ordinances will be brought for other states such as Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra,” Kejriwal added.

