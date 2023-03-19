Breaking News
Feedback Unit case based on fiction: Chadha

Updated on: 19 March,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
AAP spokesperson Raghav Chada says central agencies have filed false case against Sisodia to keep him in jail

Raghav Chadha with Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. File pic/PTI


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday alleged that central agencies had filed another false case against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia so that he could not come out of jail.


“Another false case has been filed against Manish Sisodia in the name of Feedback Unit. They are saying that Manish Sisodia was spying on the Prime Minister, who is the most powerful, and the central government agencies did not know about it. They say that this was happening for eight years,” Chadha told the media.




Chadha added that it is the failure of the agencies that questions are being raised on the work they have missed. “The case that is being registered against Manish Sisodia regarding the Feedback Unit is just an allegation based on fiction and not based on facts. It was done so that Manish Sisodia could not come out [of jail],” Chadha said. He also pointed out that on one hand China is trying to occupy parts of India, but the agencies are after Sisodia and are making false cases.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court recently sent him to judicial custody till March 20.

