Manish Sisodia booked for political snooping now

Ex-deputy CM already faces FIRs filed by CBI and ED in excise policy ‘scam’; Kejriwal says PM wants to keep him in jail by slapping multiple false cases

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the CBI office, in New Delhi. File pic/AFP

The CBI has registered an FIR against former deputy chief minister of Manish Sisodia and others in connection with the Delhi Government’s Feedback Unit (FBU), which was allegedly doing political snooping, officers said on Thursday. Sisodia was earlier arrested by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case and is behind bars in an Enforcement Directorate case.

The CBI said that Kejriwal moved a proposal to set up FBU in a Cabinet meeting in 2015, but no agenda note was circulated. No sanction from the Lt Governor was taken for appointments. The unit started functioning in 2016 with a provision of R1 crore for secret service expenditure, it claimed. The unit was formed to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various bodies under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Government and to do “trap cases” to check corruption, the FIR alleged.

“The Feedback Unit, in addition to collecting the mandated information, also collected political intelligence/intelligence qua miscellaneous issues,” the CBI said in its preliminary enquiry report. “PM’s plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country!” Kejriwal tweeted.

Among others booked are 1992-batch IRS officer Sukesh Kumar Jain who was then secretary of vigilance, retired CISF DIG Rakesh Kumar Sinha who was working as special adviser to Kejriwal and joint director in FBU, FBU deputy director Pradeep Kumar’ Punj, FBU feedback officer Satish Khetrapal and Gopal Mohan, adviser (anti-corruption) to Kejriwal.

