×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, eastern suburbs stare at bridge mess!
Mehrauli murder case: Aftab used nail, hammer to break Walkar’s joints
Mumbai: Kandivli hospital to become major learning hub
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma loses battle to brain stroke, dies at 24
Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811
5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado
Home > News > India News > Article > Felt pain of farmers youth and tribals after meeting them during Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi

Felt pain of farmers, youth and tribals after meeting them during Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 21 November,2022 04:26 PM IST  |  Mahuva
PTI |

Top

In his first election rally in poll-bound Gujarat, Gandhi while addressing a gathering of tribals at Mahuva in Surat district said they are the first owners of the country and claimed the BJP was working to take away their rights

Felt pain of farmers, youth and tribals after meeting them during Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi

File Photo


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he felt the pain of farmers, youth and tribals after meeting them and listening to their problems during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.


In his first election rally in poll-bound Gujarat, Gandhi while addressing a gathering of tribals at Mahuva in Surat district said they are the first owners of the country and claimed the BJP was working to take away their rights.



"They call you 'vanvasi'. They do not say you are the first owners of India, but that you live in the jungle. Do you see the difference? It means they do not want you to live in cities, they do not want that your children become engineers, doctors, learn to fly planes, speak English," he said.


Also read: BREAKING: At least 44 dead in Indonesia quake, says Local official

"They want you to live in the jungle, but do not stop there. After that, they start taking the jungle from you. If it continues like this, then in another 5-10 years, all the jungles will be in the hands of two-three industrialists, and you will have no place to live, and won't get education, health and jobs," Gandhi said.

He said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was for the unity of the country, he felt the pain of farmers, youth and people from the tribal community after listening to their problems.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you feel online dating apps are unsafe?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news rahul gandhi congress gujarat

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK