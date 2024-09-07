Female Naxal carrying bounty of Rs 14 Lakh arrested in MP's Balaghat

The hawk force also retaliated, following which Naxals took advantage of the darkness and fled towards the dense forest, he added

A 32-year-old female Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 14 Lakh on her head was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, a police officer said on Friday.

A team of Hawk force nabbed her in the forest of Parsatola under the jurisdiction of Baihar police station in the district on Thursday night (September 5). The Naxal has been identified as Sajanti (32), a resident of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. A pistol with a bullet magazine, an axe and other stuff were recovered from her, he added.

Balaghat Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagendra Singh said, "We received information that there was some movement of Naxals in search of rations in the forest of Parsatola under Baihar police station limits. Following the information, we immediately mobilised the team of Hawk force in the area. Around 10 pm on September 5, we saw two Naxals moving towards the forest from Parsatola village, when the team asked them to stop, then they started running."

Though the team of Hawk force managed to nab one female Naxal while one escaped from the spot. Meanwhile, when the team was returning with the arrested Naxal, the other Naxal members in the area opened fire at the team with the aim of freeing their fellow member. The hawk force also retaliated, following which Naxals took advantage of the darkness and fled towards the dense forest, he added.

"The arrested Naxal has identified herself as Sajanti, a resident of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. Her husband Ganesh was gunned down during an encounter in November, 2022. Sajanti was carrying a bounty of Rs 14 Lakh on her head," he added.

"We will continue the ongoing anti-naxal campaign in the district further. In the preliminary interrogation, we came to know that there were several Naxals who were brought here against their will and wanted to go back to their houses. Therefore, I appeal to those Naxals who want to go back to their home or want to surrender, should come forward as Madhya Pradesh surrender policy is quite beneficial for them and they can take its benefit. MP police extend its help to them fully," he concluded.

