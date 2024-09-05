Breaking News
Six Maoists killed in Telangana

Six Maoists killed in Telangana

Updated on: 05 September,2024 11:46 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI |

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (PTI) Six cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) were killed after an exchange of fire between the ultras and police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

Representative image

Six cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) were killed after an exchange of fire between the ultras and police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.


The incident happened in a forest area of the district, they said, adding further investigation was on.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


PTI telangana hyderabad Maoists India news national news

