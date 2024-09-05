Six Maoists killed in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (PTI) Six cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) were killed after an exchange of fire between the ultras and police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in a forest area of the district, they said, adding further investigation was on.

