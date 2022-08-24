Fight your political war, don't create differences among people: Asaduddin Owaisi tells BJP

Owaisi alleged that it was the official policy of BJP to torture Muslims mentally and emotionally by allowing its party members to use derogatory language against the Prophet

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File Pic

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh for his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammed, saying the saffron party has not learnt a lesson from the Nupur Sharma episode, where her comments against the Prophet had triggered an international outrage.

While Sharma had been suspended earlier, the BJP on Tuesday took a similar action against Singh, who was arrested by the city police for his comments against Prophet Muhammed.

Talking to reporters, Owaisi alleged that it was the official policy of BJP to torture Muslims mentally and emotionally by allowing its party members to use derogatory language against the Prophet.

"This is the official policy of the BJP to ensure that Muslims are always tortured emotionally mentally by allowing their party members to talk in such language which we call Sadak Chap language about Prophet Muhammed," Owaisi told reporters.

"This is a deliberate attempt by the BJP and they allowed their MLA to speak in this language. They have not learnt a lesson from what Nupur Sharma did. This is a continuation of what Nupur Sharma had said," he said and sought to know why Sharma was not arrested so far for her remarks.

This is a continuation of hatred against Muslims and Islam and to ensure that minorities are always threatened and made to feel insecure, he alleged.

Why is the BJP not happy with the peace prevailing in Hyderabad and Telangana, he questioned.

"You fight your political waryou cannot create differences among the people. If you have guts, take on KCR politically and take on Owaisi," he said.

He said from 12.30 AM till morning 6.30 AM (on Tuesday) every AIMIM worker was on the city streets trying to pacify people agitated by the BJP leader's remarks and ensured no untoward incidents took place.

The AIMIM leader thanked the TRS government for the timely action against the saffron party MLA.

