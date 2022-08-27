Breaking News
Finally, Ghulam Nabi Azad freed himself: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Updated on: 27 August,2022 03:06 PM IST  |  Gwalior
PTI |

Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was working for nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Jyotiraditya Scindia. File Pic


Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said his former Congress colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad has finally "freed" himself, a day after the veteran leader ended his nearly five-decade-old association with the Grand Old Party.


"The internal situation of the Congress has been clear for many years now. But in the end, Ghulam Nabiji became free," Scindia, a former Congress leader who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020, told reporters.

Also Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad blames Rahul Gandhi for being ‘non-serious’


Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions in the Congress, including its primary membership, by describing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as "immature" and "childish" and accusing the leadership of "foisting a non-serious individual" at the helm of the party.

Meanwhile, identifying himself as a BJP worker, the Union civil aviation minister said he was working for nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scindia reached Gwalior on Saturday to tour the flood-affected areas in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

