FIR against BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for remarks on Mamata Banerjee

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was also sent a show-cause notice by ECI after TMC filed a complaint against him for his remarks on Mamata Banerjee.

An FIR has been registered against senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh at Durgapur Police Station for his comments regarding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, confirmed an official on Thursday. BJP leader Ghosh faces charges under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 509 (word, gesture or act insulting the modesty of a woman), respectively, reported PTI.

Ghosh while addressing the public had implied that Mamata Banerjee claims allegiance to other states when she visits them and questioned her commitment to West Bengal.

As per the news agency report, the FIR was initiated in response to complaints submitted by an advocate and other persons in Durgapur court.

Ghosh, who was previously the saffron party's state unit chief, apologised on Wednesday for his statements that had sparked a political controversy.

The BJP leader, per the PTI report, was also sent a show-cause notice by the Election Commission after the ruling Trinamool Congress filed a complaint against the politician for his remarks on Mamata Banerjee. The ECI has told Dilip Ghosh to respond to the notice by March 29.

The Election Commission said that the comments made by Ghosh were insulting and a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Meanwhile, the saffron party too admonished the veteran leader for his "unparliamentary" views and said that they opposed the party's spirit. Ghosh, who has been fielded from the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, then apologised for his choice of words and acknowledged the concerns raised by both his party and the people.

Ghosh, known for stirring controversies because of his abrasive statements, acknowledged that he needed to be sensitive and said, "If it is so, I am sorry for that."

Ghosh's previous clarification

However, the BJP candidate for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 had previously defended himself saying that he was only commenting on Mamata Banerjee's political statement.

Ghosh, while mocking TMC's slogan of "Bangla Nijer Meye ke chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)", had said, "When she goes to Goa, she says she is the daughter of Goa. In Tripura, she says she is the daughter of Tripura. First, let her clarify."

Dilip Ghosh, on Wednesday, speaking to the media had reportedly said that his comments stir controversy because he speaks "in front of those who commit injustice". He added, "Regarding the statement, I gave concerning the Honourable Bengal Chief Minister, I would like to say that I do not have any personal dispute, grudges or ill will towards her. I had merely countered and questioned the political statements she has given to mislead people. The question is that many people have objections to my use of language and words. Our (BJP) party as well as other parties have called it unparliamentary. If so, I am sad about it."

With agency inputs

