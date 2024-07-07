FIR against Mahua Moitra for post on NCW chief

This was the first FIR registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell since it came into force on July 1

Mahua Moitra. Pic/PTI

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her “crude” social media remark on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma, officials said on Sunday.

This was the first FIR registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell since it came into force on July 1.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader commented on a video posted on X that showed Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on July 4. Moitra later deleted the post, which referred to a man holding an umbrella and walking behind the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief.

Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asked what was stopping TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from sacking Moitra.

