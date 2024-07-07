Breaking News
Worli accident: Law equal for everyone, no one would be spared, says CM Shinde
NDRF rescues 49 people stranded in Thane resort after heavy rains
All schemes presented in budget permanent: CM Shinde on Uddhav's jibe
Part of building collapses in Thane; no one hurt
Worli hit and run case: Shiv Sena leader, driver arrested
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > FIR against Mahua Moitra for post on NCW chief

FIR against Mahua Moitra for post on NCW chief

Updated on: 08 July,2024 09:28 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

This was the first FIR registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell since it came into force on July 1

FIR against Mahua Moitra for post on NCW chief

Mahua Moitra. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
FIR against Mahua Moitra for post on NCW chief
x
00:00

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her “crude” social media remark on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma, officials said on Sunday.


This was the first FIR registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell since it came into force on July 1.


The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader commented on a video posted on X that showed Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on July 4. Moitra later deleted the post, which referred to a man holding an umbrella and walking behind the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief.


Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asked what was stopping TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from sacking Moitra.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi police new delhi news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK