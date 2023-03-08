FIR against Opindia for fake news on migrants

He said the videos circulated on social media regarding the alleged ‘attacks’ were fake and most of them did not even take place in Tamil Nadu

Avadi police have registered an FIR against news portal ‘Opindia.com’ for spreading fake news and creating a sense of fear among migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. They filed the complaint based on ruling DMK’s IT wing member, seeking action against the website CEO Rahul Rusan and editor Nupur Sharma.

Dismissing the reports of alleged ‘attacks’ on Bihari migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu, DGP C Sylendra Babu on Monday said the situation is peaceful and the workers have resumed their work. He said the videos circulated on social media regarding the alleged ‘attacks’ were fake and most of them did not even take place in Tamil Nadu.

The DGP informed that special helpline numbers were set up in districts to encourage people to give a complaint “if at all there is any”. “There has been not even one complaint,” he said.

CM meets workers

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday interacted with a group of labourers at a latex unit in Tirunelveli. He asked them if the local people treated them well. The workers told him they had a good work atmosphere, some were staying for more than five years in TNand that the local people were treating them with brotherhood, a release said. “The CM asked them not to fall for rumours and that the state government was providing workers from all states safe work environment.”

