Fire break out at godown in Delhi's Pooth Khurd; no casualties reported

Representative image

A fire broke out at a godown housed in a single-storey building in outer Delhi's Pooth Khurd area, a fire official said on Monday.

The fire broke out at 9:45 pm on Monday. No casualties or injuries were reported in the fire, they said.

Upon receiving the information, 10-12 fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control, the official said.

"Fire broke out in a plastic waste stored in a godown at Outer Delhi's Pooth Khurd area," said Station house, Paras Kumar.

"The fire was brought under control shortly. The fire has been extinguished completely," Kumar said.

"The cause of the fire can be ascertained after investigation. It was a single-story building. There were no casualties or injured in the fire," he said.

