Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Fire destroys century old post office in Manila

Fire destroys century-old post office in Manila

Updated on: 23 May,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Manila
Agencies |

Top

The Manila Central Post Office was one of the capital’s busiest office buildings and also served as the central office for the Philippine Postal Corporation

Fire destroys century-old post office in Manila

The post office was one of the capital’s busiest office buildings. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Fire destroys century-old post office in Manila
x
00:00

A massive fire tore through Manila’s historic post office building overnight, slightly injuring seven people and razing the nearly 100-year-old landmark in the Philippine capital, the police and postal officials said on Monday. 


The fire started before midnight in the basement of the neoclassical, five-story building and was brought under control Monday morning more than seven hours after it began, firefighters said. An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire and what was damaged, officials said, adding seven people, mostly firefighters, sustained minor injuries or were overwhelmed by thick smoke.



The Manila Central Post Office was one of the capital’s busiest office buildings and also served as the central office for the Philippine Postal Corporation.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

manila world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK