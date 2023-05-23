Fire destroys century-old post office in Manila

The Manila Central Post Office was one of the capital’s busiest office buildings and also served as the central office for the Philippine Postal Corporation

The post office was one of the capital’s busiest office buildings. Pic/AP

A massive fire tore through Manila’s historic post office building overnight, slightly injuring seven people and razing the nearly 100-year-old landmark in the Philippine capital, the police and postal officials said on Monday.

The fire started before midnight in the basement of the neoclassical, five-story building and was brought under control Monday morning more than seven hours after it began, firefighters said. An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire and what was damaged, officials said, adding seven people, mostly firefighters, sustained minor injuries or were overwhelmed by thick smoke.

