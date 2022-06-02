Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite GIDC plant in Gujarat's Vadodara

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2022 09:04 PM IST  |  Vadodara
The video also showed large flames and heavy black smoke coming from the company

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An explosion, followed by fire, occurred at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday evening.

The video also showed large flames and heavy black smoke coming from the company.





No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

