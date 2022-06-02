Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite GIDC plant in Gujarat's Vadodara

The video also showed large flames and heavy black smoke coming from the company

Representative image. Pic/Istock

An explosion, followed by fire, occurred at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday evening.

#WATCH | Huge explosion, followed by fire, occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Vadodara, Gujrat. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/xNd55HJv9P — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

