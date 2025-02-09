According to the Pune Fire Department, the fire has been extinguished, and an injured person is receiving treatment

A woman died while another person sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a residential building on the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) road in Kondhwa locality in Pune.



According to the Pune Fire Department, the fire has been doused and the injured person is undergoing treatment.



Four fire tenders remained present at the spot to douse the blaze.



More details are awaited.

