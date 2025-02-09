Breaking News
Fire breaks out at residential building in Pune, one dead

Updated on: 09 February,2025 06:31 PM IST  |  Pune
Representational pic

A woman died while another person sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a residential building on the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) road in Kondhwa locality in Pune.

According to the Pune Fire Department, the fire has been doused and the injured person is undergoing treatment.

Four fire tenders remained present at the spot to douse the blaze.

More details are awaited. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.



pune national news India news india maharashtra

