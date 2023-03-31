Fire breaks out at Wazirpur Industrial Area in Delhi

The fire services received a call about the fire at 8.18 am and rushed 25 water tenders to the spot

Representative Image

A fire broke out in the national capital's Wazirpur Industrial Area on Friday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

The fire services received a call about the fire at 8.18 am and rushed 25 water tenders to the spot.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, they said.

