Fire breaks out at Wazirpur Industrial Area in Delhi

Updated on: 31 March,2023 10:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The fire services received a call about the fire at 8.18 am and rushed 25 water tenders to the spot

Fire breaks out at Wazirpur Industrial Area in Delhi

Representative Image


A fire broke out in the national capital's Wazirpur Industrial Area on Friday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.


The fire services received a call about the fire at 8.18 am and rushed 25 water tenders to the spot.



No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, they said.

