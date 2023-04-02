Fire breaks out in LIC building in Chennai, no casualties

Talking to the media, Vijay Shekar, an official of the Fire Rescue Department Tamil Nadu said, 'In these summer days we can see a lot of fire incidents and it's normal here. The 14th floor at the Terrace panel board caught fire due to Electric leakage'

A fire broke out on the top floor of the LIC building in Chennai on Sunday, said an official.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported, said the officials.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out on the top floor of the LIC building at Anna Salai road in Chennai.

Talking to the media, Vijay Shekar, an official of the Fire Rescue Department Tamil Nadu said, "In these summer days we can see a lot of fire incidents and it's normal here. The 14th floor at the Terrace panel board caught fire due to Electric leakage."

"We have used Sky lifting and we have put off the fire in 14 mins", added Shekar.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh efforts to douse the massive fire that broke out in a garments complex in Kanpur's Basmandi area entered the third day on Sunday.

The fire department team has not been able to douse the fire completely which gutted garment shops in five different government complexes.

Kanpur's ADCP Lakhan Singh said, "More than 50 teams of our fire department are engaged in controlling the fire. Currently, the fire tenders have managed to control the fire on the front part of the complex, while there are still flames in some parts of the complex, which we are trying to extinguish in a few hours."

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police suspect that it may have been caused by a short circuit.

The Deputy Chief Minister conducted an inspection of the situation on Friday.

The Deputy CM said, "Kanpur Commissioner and Kanpur Police Commissioner together will submit a report to the government about the damage caused by the fire. After which, the reason behind the accident will be revealed."

"There should be no politics on this," he further said.

A fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at AR Tower near Hamraj Market in Bansmandi, of the city engulfed the AR Tower and spread to nearby buildings inside Masood Complex.

Further details are awaited.

