Mobile tower catches fire in Pune; no casualties

Updated on: 02 April,2023 08:40 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

The incident took place in a five-storey building in Vishrantwadi area around 3.30 pm, the official said

Mobile tower catches fire in Pune; no casualties

Representational Pic


A mobile tower set up on a residential building caught fire in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday and no casualties were reported, a fire official said.


The incident took place in a five-storey building in Vishrantwadi area around 3.30 pm, the official said.



The mobile tower set up on the last floor of the building was completely gutted in the blaze and the control room of the tower on the same floor was also damaged, he said.


Fire fighters were pressed into service and the cooling operations were started within 20 minutes, the official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

