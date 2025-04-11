A fire broke out in a bus parked at the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depot in Rohini’s Sector-37 on Friday morning. Three fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined

Representational Pic

An incident of fire has been reported in a bus from the Rohini area in the national capital on Friday.

The incident was reported at around 9.48 am on Friday morning at the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Bus Depot, located in sector-37 of the Rohini area.

Soon after receiving the information, the fire officials immediately reached the spot and engaged in the firefighting operation. As of now, three fire tenders are working to douse the fire.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. The reason for the fire has yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited.

Earlier, on Thursday, a fire broke out in a grocery shop in the national capital's Begampur main market.

According to Delhi Fire Services, nine fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident.

On April 6, a fire broke out at a garbage dump in Delhi's Sanjay Lake Forest. The fire services arrived and doused the fire.

The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Pandav Nagar police station.

