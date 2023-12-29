Fire breaks out in plastic-chemical factory in MP's Gwalior

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse of a plastic and chemical factory situated in Badagaon locality in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Friday

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse of a plastic and chemical factory situated in Badagaon locality in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Friday, an official said.

The factory was situated in a residential area in the city here and was being operated illegally. On getting the information about the incident, the fire brigade team immediately rushed to the spot and started to douse off the fire.

Gwalior Municipal Corporation Fire officer Atibal Singh Yadav said, "In the morning we got information that a fire had broken out in a warehouse of a factory here. We sent four water tankers here and the fire was extinguished. But some ignition remained in the bottom and the fire caught again. After which 3 more vehicles were sent. The fire will be brought under control soon. Firecrackers and oil drums were kept here."

The factory was surrounded by the walls of the residential area from two sides and the remaining two sides were open. It was operated illegally here and was built on government land. Legal action will be taken against it and maybe it will be removed from here, the officer added.

