Thane: Fire destroys factory in Taloja MIDC area; no injuries

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at the packaging unit at Taloja MIDC area around 8.30 pm on Thursday

A fire destroyed a factory in an industrial pocket in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at the packaging unit at Taloja MIDC area around 8.30 pm on Thursday, he said, reported PTI.

An official from the Taloja fire station said local firemen and others from neighbouring fire stations rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze, reported PTI.

While the fire destroyed the factory, its cause is being probed, he added, reported PTI.

In another incident, a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Taloja industrial area of Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to douse the fire.

Earlier on Wednesday, a fire broke out at a three-storey shopping centre in suburban Malad (West) on Wednesday evening but nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

As many as 11 persons including four women were rescued from the first and second floors of the building and the flames were doused within three hours, he said.

Fire was reported at Acme Shopping Centre on Jain Mandir Road around 6.50 pm, the official said, adding that four fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot.

The fiames was confined to electric installations, wiring, furniture and other materials in two or three shops on the first floor and the cause of the fire was being ascertained, he said.

Earlier, in a tragic incident, 10-12 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders exploded near Symbiosis College in the Viman Nagar area of Pune, officials said.

According to the Pune Fire Department, around 100 LPG cylinders were stored illegally at an under-instruction site.

After receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot.

"The explosion occurred after a fire broke out at the site. Out of 100 LPG cylinders, 10 exploded after a fire, and three fire tenders are present at the spot," the fire officials added.

As per the fire department, no damage or casualties have been reported till now.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)