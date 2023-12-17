Thane: Fire damages 2 mobile phone towers in Mumbra

Two mobile towers in Thane's Mumbra area were destroyed in a fire on Sunday. An official stated that no casualties had been reported in the incident.

Representative Image

Two mobile towers in Thane district were damaged in a fire on Sunday. Thane Municipal Corporation officials told PTI that two cell phone towers in the Mumbra area were destroyed in a fire. Yasin Tadvi, the head of the TMC's disaster management unit, stated that no casualties had been reported in the incident, according to the PTI report.

According to the PTI report, at 4,12 am, a fire broke out in one of the tenement buildings where these two towers were situated. Regrettably, the towers' wiring sustained severe damage as a result of the fire.

As soon as they got the notice, the emergency management team and firefighters were on the spot, and they worked for over an hour to successfully put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown, thus investigation work is being done to determine the exact cause of this catastrophe.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, nine persons lost their lives due to an explosion at an explosives manufacturing factory, according to a report in PTI. According to local police officials, the blast happened around 9 am in the cast booster unit located within the premises of Solar Industries in the Bazaargaon area, the report stated.

According to the report, the explosion claimed the lives of nine individuals, confirmed by a senior police official. The factory was involved in producing explosives utilized for coal mining blasts, as indicated by sources familiar with the situation.

The unfortunate incident occurred during the packaging process of these explosives, where the work was underway when the blast occurred. The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

Recently, in another incident, after an explosion, a chicken broiler shop in Thane caught fire. According to the preliminary information received from the TMC's Disaster Management Unit officials, a fire broke out in June chicken shop owned by one Altaf Usman Jamwekar.

The previous report stated that the shop is located near Gandhinagar police post near a water tank on Pokhran Road no 2. The incident was reported by the disaster management unit through Balkumb Fire Station after a commercial gas cylinder was leaking and later caught fire.

