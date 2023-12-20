The incident occurred around 6.15 am, according to the information by the Disaster Management Unit. The incident took place near Dental Pearl Clinic, Kranti Koli Maidan, Kharton Road, Thane (W)

Pic/RDMC -TMC

Listen to this article Thane: Tree falls at Kharton Road, none hurt x 00:00

A tree fell at Kharton Road in Thane on Wednesday morning, as per the information received by the Disaster Management Unit of Thane Municipal Corporation.

The incident occurred around 6.15 am, according to the information by the Disaster Management Unit. The incident took place near Dental Pearl Clinic, Kranti Koli Maidan, Kharton Road, Thane (W).

"Today at around 6.15 am a tree fell on road in front of Dental Pearl Clinic, Kranti Koli Maidan, Kharton Road, Thane (W). Firefighters along with one rescue vehicle were present at the said spot," the Disaster Management Unit said.

"No one was injured in the incident," informed the Disaster Management Unit.

"The tree that fell on the road has been cut and removed with the help of fire brigade personnel," the Disaster Management Unit said.

In another incident, a 9-year-old girl was injured on Monday after the ceiling plaster in her house in Mumbra in Thane district collapsed, a civic official said, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place at 1am in Sanjay Nagar area, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

"The occupants were asleep when the incident took place. Muskan Hanif Sheikh sustained injuries on the head. She has been hospitalised. Civic engineers visited the building and would decide further course of action after a thorough inspection," he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, three persons died and three were injured in a road accident in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Monday, a police official said, reported PTI.

At 5:30am, a car with an allegedly inebriated driver dashed into autorickshaws and two-wheelers under Central police station limits, he said, reported PTI.

"The deceased and injured were occupants of the vehicles the car rammed into. They have been identified as couple Subuddin Jana and Anjali Jana, and Shambhuraj Chavan. Three injured persons have been hospitalised," he said, reported PTI.

Nagesh Ramani, driver of the offending car, fled from the scene of the crime but was held some time later, the official said, reported PTI.

He has been charged for various offences under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)