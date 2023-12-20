Maharashtra: Man accused of wife's murder in Bangladesh held in Ahmedabad

Rubel Anumia Sikder, who is accused of murdering his wife, was arrested two days ago, said an official

A Bangladeshi national wanted for a murder in his country has been arrested from Ahmedabad, police at Panvel in Maharashtra said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

Rubel Anumia Sikder, who is accused of murdering his wife, was arrested two days ago, said an official, reported PTI.

This was the second instance of Bangladeshi murder-accused fugitives being arrested by Panvel police in the last two months, said senior inspector Nitin Thackeray, reported PTI.

A Bangladeshi couple and their son were arrested from Karanjade in Panvel, 60 km from Mumbai, on December 6 for allegedly staying in India without a valid visa, he said, reported PTI.

They were identified as Aminur Rasul Sheikh (41), Kohinur Aminur Sheikh (36) and Ibad Aminur Sheikh (21), reported PTI.

They allegedly told police that Rubel Anumia Sikder had helped them come to India, inspector Thackeray said, reported PTI.

Police then tracked down Rubel in Isanpur area of Ahmedabad, reported PTI.

His questioning revealed that he was accused of killing his wife in Gopalganj district of Bangladesh in December 2021. He was arrested, and later released on temporary bail, reported PTI.

He jumped the bail and escaped to India, he told police, reported PTI.

Panvel police had earlier arrested Ali Hafiz Sheikh (27) and Rabial Mannan Sheikh (46), both wanted as murder accused by police in Narail district of Bangladesh, reported PTI.

In another case, Navi Mumbai Police rescued seven women from flesh trade after raiding a lodge and arrested two persons, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The raid was conducted by officials of the anti-trafficking cell on Monday in Shirvanegaon area of Nerul, reported PTI.

The arrested duo included the owner of the facility, which was used as a brothel, and its manager, the official said, reported PTI.

The rescued women were shifted to a rehabilitation centre, he said, adding that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act.

Meanwhile, an FIR for attempt to murder has been registered against three men for allegedly attacking a 35-year-old grocer in Belapur area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

One of the accused had purchased goods worth Rs 8,000 from the victim's shop and when he was asked to return money on December 15, he and his two friends attacked the grocer with sharp weapons, an official said, reported PTI. The injured victim was hospitalised.

(With inputs from PTI)