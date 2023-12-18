Maharashtra: Gang of 13 men loots valuables from workers at company in Thane

A gang of 13 men struck a company and robbed its workers of their gold chains and other valuables in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said

A gang of 13 men struck an industrial unit and robbed its workers of their gold chains and other valuables collectively worth Rs 72,000 in Mankoli village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred in the wee hours on December 13 at a cable manufacturing unit, an official said.

"The gang members used ladders to jump into the company premises between 2.17 am and 2.37 am. They assaulted workers sleeping in the godown, tied them up, and relieved them of their belongings, including gold chains and rings," the official said, adding one of the gang members kept a vigil outside the company premises.

All of them fled on motorcycles and a transport vehicle, the official said, according to the PTI.

An FIR was registered on Sunday under sections 395 (Punishment for dacoity) and 347 (Wrongful confinement to extort property) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier this month, the Latur Police in Maharashtra had arrested four persons for allegedly trying to rob a jeweller of his valuables, an official had earlier said, the PTI had reported.

According to the news agency, the incident took place on Monday night in Gul Market area of Latur city in Maharashtra, he had said.

The local crime branch took action against them and seized weapons from the accused identified as Santosh Patekar (26), Nilesh alias Bharat alias Nana Kshirsagar (25), Dnyaneshwar Potdar (31) and Akshay Mahamuni (28), they said, as per the PTI report.

"Police had received information that some persons would rob a jeweller by taking away his bag containing jewellery. Based on the tip-off, police began taking action. These four persons were found moving suspiciously in Gul Market area. The police nabbed them even before they could harm the jeweller," the police official said.

During their interrogation, the accused admitted that they hatched a conspiracy to rob the jeweller with the help of weapons. They told the police that Potdar and Mahamuni were debt-ridden and in order to earn easy money, they hatched a conspiracy, he said.

A crime branch team led by inspector Sanjivan Mirkale took the action against the accused.

(with PTI inputs)

