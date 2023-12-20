Thane: Killer driver was so drunk, he was unable to move, say police

Police investigate drug consumption suspicions, and samples are sent for forensic analysis

The deceased: Shambhu Chavan, Anjali Jana and Somudeep Jana. Pics/Navneet Barhate

The deceased: Shambhu Chavan, Anjali Jana and Somudeep Jana. Pics/Navneet Barhate

Key Highlights





Lavesh Kevalramani faces accusations of drunk driving He has been sent to two days police custody by the court The incident took place on Monday morning

Lavesh Kevalramani, a 22-year-old Ulhasnagar resident and MBA student, faces accusations of drunk driving, leading to the deaths of three individuals and injuring three others. Consequently, he has been sent to two days police custody by the court. The incident took place on Monday morning when Lavesh, driving an MG Hector car in an inebriated state, collided with an auto-rickshaw on the Kalyan-Badlapur Road in Shanti Nagar.

According to a police officer, “Lavesh attended an engagement ceremony and was found in an inebriated state. Investigations are ongoing regarding the possibility of drug consumption, and his blood samples have been sent to Kalina’s forensic lab for analysis.” Reportedly, Lavesh was arrested on the spot by the cops at Central police station. “Due to severe intoxication, he was unable to move. He was saved only by the airbag as his car suffered extensive damage,” said a police officer.

Lavesh Kevalramani, the accused

Speaking to mid-day, Raskesh, son of the deceased Shambu Chavan, an auto-rickshaw driver, said, “I was sleeping when my father left the house at 5 am as usual. We received a call from the police, and we rushed to the hospital where my father was declared dead. My entire family is devastated and unable to cope with the situation. My mother is still in a state of shock due to the sudden death of my father. He died due to someone else’s mistake. Although the police have arrested the accused, they haven’t cared to update us. I demand strict punishment as per the law.”

The mangled remains of the auto-rickshaw carrying the three victims

Shambu is survived by a wife, two sons, and a daughter-in-law. Survivor Mahindra Pandhre said, “The car collided with a bang, and we were lying on the road. My friend Pramod is now serious, and I have 10 stitches. I am worried about my future as I am the sole breadwinner of the household. I demand strict action against the alleged accused.”

The rickshaw driver and two passengers were killed due to the collision

Praful Patel, a neighbour of one of the deceased Somudeep Jana, said, “Somu was returning from Calcutta, where he had gone to see a potential marriage proposal. He returned to Kalyan and picked up his aunt, and then the incident took place. His family is devastated and unable to talk with relatives and close acquaintances.”



Pramod Daund, a crash survivor. Pics/Navneet Barhate

Lavesh faces charges under Sections 304 (death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt), 338 (causing grievous hurt), 279 (rash driving), and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code.

