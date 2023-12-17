Mumbai: 19-year-old arrested for rape of teen in Bandra

According to the complainant, the accused sexually assaulted her from August to November, and she was three months pregnant at the time of filing the FIR

Representation Pic

A 19-year-old man was arrested in a joint operation by the Oshiwara and Bandra Police for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl. Officers said that the survivor and her family approached the station to register an FIR against the accused, the police said.

“According to the complainant, the accused sexually assaulted her from August to November, and she was three months pregnant at the time of filing the FIR. After the incident, the accused fled to his hometown located in Kashmir. The survivor was hesitant to complain and hence, approached the police station only on December 11,” said a police officer.

The accused has been identified as Ali Sayeed and is a resident of Jogeshwari. He was booked by the police under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC, along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

The police said that the survivor had been receiving medical treatment at Bandra’s Bhabha Hospital. During this time, the police received a tip-off that the accused would come to visit her in the hospital. They coordinated with the Bandra Police and laid a trap to nab the accused.

“Our female constable alerted us when the accused reached the hospital. Accordingly, we informed the Bandra Police and requested their assistance. Police personnel from both the police stations were present at the hospital. We feared that the accused would attempt to escape upon seeing us, but he was nabbed,” the police officer added.