Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega block on main line on Sunday
NIA arrests third accused in 2022 Attari border drug haul case
Dharavi protest: Not anti-development; my govt was not pro-builder, says Uddhav
Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC
Maharashtra: Gang of thieves bust by Latur Police, 34 mobile phones recovered
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 19 year old arrested for rape of teen in Bandra

Mumbai: 19-year-old arrested for rape of teen in Bandra

Updated on: 17 December,2023 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

According to the complainant, the accused sexually assaulted her from August to November, and she was three months pregnant at the time of filing the FIR

Mumbai: 19-year-old arrested for rape of teen in Bandra

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 19-year-old arrested for rape of teen in Bandra
x
00:00

A 19-year-old man was arrested in a joint operation by the Oshiwara and Bandra Police for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl. Officers said that the survivor and her family approached the station to register an FIR against the accused, the police said. 


“According to the complainant, the accused sexually assaulted her from August to November, and she was three months pregnant at the time of filing the FIR. After the incident, the accused fled to his hometown located in Kashmir. The survivor was hesitant to complain and hence, approached the police station only on December 11,” said a police officer.


The accused has been identified as Ali Sayeed and is a resident of Jogeshwari. He was booked by the police under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC,  along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.


The police said that the survivor had been receiving medical treatment at Bandra’s Bhabha Hospital. During this time, the police received a tip-off that the accused would come to visit her in the hospital. They coordinated with the Bandra Police and laid a trap to nab the accused.

“Our female constable alerted us when the accused reached the hospital. Accordingly, we informed the Bandra Police and requested their assistance. Police personnel from both the police stations were present at the hospital. We feared that the accused would attempt to escape upon seeing us, but he was nabbed,” the police officer added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

oshiwara Bandra mumbai police mumbai mumbai news sexual crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK