Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Fire breaks out in plastic factory in Daman
<< Back to Elections 2024

Fire breaks out in plastic factory in Daman

Updated on: 06 March,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Daman and Diu
ANI |

Top

Fire officials are still engaged in extinguishing the fire

Fire breaks out in plastic factory in Daman

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Fire breaks out in plastic factory in Daman
x
00:00

A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory at Daman in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu late Tuesday night.


Thick plumes of fume billowed from the massive fire in the factory. Upon receiving the information, six to seven fire tenders rushed to the spot.


Fire officials are still engaged in extinguishing the fire.


Further information is awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news India news india news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK