Calcutta High Court judge to join BJP

Abhijit Gangopadhyay

Abhijit Gangopadhyay announced on Tuesday that he is joining the BJP, hours after he resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court. Addressing a press conference, he alleged that the TMC was “synonymous with corruption” and he would fight it till the end. “I will be joining the BJP, possibly on March 7. I am joining the BJP as it is a national party, which is fighting against the corruption of the TMC in Bengal,” he said.

Gangopadhyay, whose rulings on various education-related matters stirred political debates, refrained from giving a direct reply on whether he would contest the Lok Sabha polls. “It is for the BJP leadership to decide whether they want me to fight. Whatever they decide I will accept,” he said. Gangopadhyay said he would fight against the “injustice” and “corruption” of the TMC. “TMC leaders have been using derogatory language against me for quite some time.

If they don’t like a judgment, then they can’t just verbally attack a judge. Such instigations only helped me to take the decision to join politics and fight the TMC, which is synonymous with corruption in Bengal,” he said.

