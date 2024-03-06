Hand over Shahjahan to CBI: Calcutta High Court

The court also directed that the custody of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh be handed over to the central agency

TMC leader Shahjahan being produced in court. File pic/PTI

The Calcutta High Court ordered transfer of the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 from the West Bengal Police to the CBI. The court also directed that the custody of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh be handed over to the central agency. A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed that the directions be complied with by 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

Both the ED and the West Bengal government moved separate appeals challenging a single bench order which on January 17 ordered formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials. While the ED wanted the probe to be transferred to the CBI only, the state prayed that the investigation be given to the state police only.

