Attack on ED officers in Sandeshkhali: Calcutta HC reserves order on ED's plea to transfer probe to CBI

Supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan had vandalised the officials' vehicles/ agencies

The Calcutta High Court has reserved its decision on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to transfer an investigation from the West Bengal Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into an attack on ED officials during a raid at TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh's home in Sandeshkhali.

Representatives from the ED, the state, and the CBI delivered their arguments before a division bench led by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, thereby terminating the hearings, reported PTI.

According to the report, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju claimed that Sheikh was purposely arrested following an FIR by the ED, despite multiple pending cases against him dating back years. Raju also stated that after Sheikh's arrest, the state administration shifted the case from the Basirhat Police to the CID to prevent the CBI from taking custody of the accused.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta, representing the state, challenged the transfer of the inquiry, claiming that the state police rescued the ED officers and secured their safe passage out of Sandeshkhali, the report added.

The CBI's counsel stated that the agency is eager to take up the probe if ordered by the court.

After hearing arguments from all parties involved, the High Court has deferred its ruling in the case.

ED officers attacked

In January, the ED team that had gone to Sandeshkhali in West Bengal were attacked by the supporters of arrested TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and other central forces personnel during the raid. The officials were forced to abandon their damaged vehicles and seek refuge in auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers.

Reportedly, at least two officers suffered serious injuries and had to be hospitalised.

A ED officer, told news agency PTI, "This kind of attack is unprecedented. We have sent a report on Shiekh Sajahan to our Delhi office."

The incident sparked a massive debate between the ruling and the opposition in the eastern state. While the BJP demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state following the attack, the Trinamool Congress, rejecting the charges, accused the central agency officials of inciting locals. Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose also said that he shall explore constitutional options and take appropriate action.

Bose, in his statement, said, "The ghastly incident in Sandeshkhali is alarming and deplorable. A civilised government must stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. As a Governor, I explore all my Constitutional options for appropriate action in the appropriate manner." He also said that the government can either open their eyes and see the reality and act effectively or face the consequences while terming Bengal as "banana republic".

