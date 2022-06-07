Fire breaks out inside Supreme Court premises, no casualty reported

The cause of the fire is yet to ve ascertained

Supreme Court

A fire broke out at a bank inside Supreme Court premises on Tuesday morning.

According to Delhi Delhi Fire Service, the fire erupted at a bank inside Supreme Court premises. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

No casualty was reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to ve ascertained.

